Bengal govt adopts austerity measures as Covid-19 crisis continues

PTI Kolkata | Updated on July 03, 2021

Mamata Banerjee   -  PTI

The finance department had taken a similar approach last year

The Bengal government, in its bid to control expenditure amid the Covid-19 crisis, has decided to adopt austerity measures in the interest of common people.

Last year, too, the finance department had taken similar initiatives.

The department has put on hold all expenditure on renovation and decoration of office buildings.

“There shall be no manpower recruitment unless approved by the department,” it said in an order.

The order also maintained that “as and when air travel is permissible, it must be done in economy class and not executive or business class”.

“In case of urgent purchase for newly constructed public buildings such as schools, colleges, libraries, hospitals or any such institutions, prior permission of the finance department is required,” it added.

All types of salaries, wages and pension, however, have been kept out of the order’s purview.

Also, social schemes such as Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadyasathi and others have been exempted from the scope of the order, it said.

Published on July 03, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
