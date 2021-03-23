Bengal needs ‘Double Engine’ growth: Ashok Lahiri

Former Chief Economic Advisor, Ashok Lahiri, is back in the BJP list of candidates from the trading town of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district after having been replaced from Alipurdwar. Lahiri, who was a member of the 15th Finance Commission, is among the BJP’s high-profile candidates in the fiercely contested election where the BJP is looking to upstage the incumbent Trinamool Congress. In an interview to BusinessLine, the economist talks about his foray into electoral politics, why the argument of a “double engine government at the Centre and states” appeals to him and how Bengal’s “short sightedness” on economic policies have failed on the development front. Excerpts:

What made you join the BJP in Bengal?

I wanted a chance to do something for my State. This apart, I find there is a lot of force in the argument of a ‘double engine sakar’ (same party at power in Centre and States) of the BJP and the economic model that they follow. I also sympathise with their liberal economic policies.

Doesn’t the ‘double engine’ argument run contrary to Bengal’s experience thus far where successive governments have thrived on countering the Centre and its schemes?

There has always been this argument of the Centre giving a “step-motherly” treatment to Bengal though I do not think that has really been the case. This continuous opposition to the Centre or its economic policies or welfare schemes is a very short-sighted view. Money belongs to India and its people. The fragmented approach is not conducive to development.

This ‘abhimaan’ (ego) and not implementation schemes like Ayushman (Bharat) is, I would repeat, very short-sighted. You gain nothing by declaring war on the Centre. I cannot imagine West Bengal without India; and India without West Bengal.

So do you feel Bengal is ready for rightist economic policies after years of witnessing leftist economic ones in some form or the other?

My views are clear on this. There is no such thing as rightist or leftist economic policies. What you have are people-centric economic policies. One has to keep the horizon in mind — whether you are giving them the fish or you are also teaching them how to fish. I believe in thought process that economic policies have to be self-liquidating. Nobody wants doles. People need development, jobs, respect. They are looking forward to a more prosperous West Bengal.

In my view, you are not just solving the problem of today; but you are looking at (possible problems and solutions) of the medium-term too.

The word on the street is you will be pitched as finance minister, if BJP comes to power...

First, I will have to win the elections; and BJP also needs to come to power. So, me being pitched as finance minister of the State is wild speculation at the moment.

However, my vision for the State is clear. Bengal’s economy has seen no development on education, health and infrastructure fronts. I’m a believer in cooperative federalism and states need to compete with one another to come to fore. How long shall we (people of Bengal) live in the past.