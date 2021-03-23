Bengal polls: BJP’s Ashok Lahiri to contest from Balurghat

The BJP has brought back former Chief Economic Advisor, Ashok Lahiri in the reckoning for Assembly polls in Bengal. Lahiri will now contest from Balurghat, a suburban and rural area in the Dakshin Dinajpur distirct of Bengal. The town is known as a trading hub.

Balurghat is a distribution centre in northern West Bengal. The main goods traded include rice, jute, sugarcane, fisheries and oilseeds. Once considered to be a stronghold of the Left Front ally, RSP, the BJP made inroads here since 2019 Lok Sabha polls and has managed to build an organisation here.

Lahiri, who was previously named as a candidate from Alipurduar, had to be replaced after his candidature led to protests amongst the local BJP workers. Lahiri was then replaced with Suman Kanjilal, the localite who led protests against the former CEA.

This apart, the BJP has also named candidates for the two contentious seats of Chowringhee & Kashipur-Belgachia in Kolkata. Previous candidates named by BJP refused to contest claiming they had rejected such offers from the party.

There was some murmurs in political circles that actor Mithun Chakraborty’s name was being mooted from one of these seats.

In all the BJP has named 13 candidates today’s for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th phase of the polls that are to be held in Bengal.