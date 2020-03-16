Bengal sets up ₹200-crore emergency fund for Covid-19

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
West Bengal has set up a ₹200 crore fund to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, said on Monday following an administrative meeting.
Apart from this, the state government has asked all education institutions, including government, government-aided and private ones, to remain closed till April 15. An earlier government order had said educational institutions in the state were to remain closed till March 31.
Requests have been made to keep cinema halls, auditoriums and stadiums closed till March 31, while reality show-makers have been advised to suspend shootings till the end of this month. Though shopping malls and markets will remain open, they have been asked to sanitise their premises.
“We are invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 as a precautionary measure. I reiterate there is no need to panic. But, we have to take precautions as the virus is seen increasing rapidly in the fourth week or a month since its first detection,” the Chief Minister told media persons at the State secretariat.
“We cannot close down malls and markets as people buy essentials and daily supplies. However, we advise them to maintain caution and sanitise premises,” she added.
Requests have also been made to religious leaders or community heads to see to that there is no major gathering. “We cannot close down religious places. But, we are requesting the religious leaders to ensure that there is no major gathering. Fair organisers in rural areas have been requested to postpone their plans,” Banerjee said.
According to her, the state government has already placed orders for face masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs), ventilators and other requisite “gear” to fight the virus outbreak.
The police have also been asked to keep a watch and see that there is no hoarding and black-marketing of face-masks or other essential items.
So far, no person in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Banerjee, some 324,000-odd people have been screened in Bengal and around 5,590 people have been kept under home surveillance.
“Till now, there have been no positive cases in the State. We are keeping a watch,” she said.
Meanwhile, civic polls and local body elections due in the state have been postponed “for the time being”. Elections to 107 civic bodies, including the largest in the state – the Kolkata Municipal Corporation – were due in April. The decision will be reviewed after 15 days.
According to Sourav Das, State Election Commissioner, all political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress and the prime opposition, BJP, have agreed to defer the elections.
The elections are seen as a litmus test for both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...