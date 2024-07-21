The Chief Minister appealed to the people of West Bengal to not get provoked over matters concerning the current situation in Bangladesh

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her government would give shelter to “helpless people” from violence-hit Bangladesh if they seek refuge in the State.

“I cannot comment on Bangladesh since it is another country. Whatever there is to say, the Indian government will say. But, I can only say that if helpless people come knocking on our doors, we will surely give shelter to them. That is because there is a United Nations resolution to accommodate refugees in regions adjacent to those under turmoil,” Banerjee said while speaking at the ‘Martyrs Day’ rally of her party, the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee expressed her solidarity with the students of Bangladesh who have remained at the receiving end of the ongoing violence in the neighbouring country. “We are extremely sad to see blood getting split, and my heart goes out to the students who were killed,” she said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of West Bengal to not get provoked over matters concerning the current situation in Bangladesh. “We should exercise restraint. Don’t fall prey to any provocations on the issue,” she said.

The BJP, however, has slammed Banerjee for offering shelter to anyone coming in distress from the neighbouring country, calling it “an act of provocation on the internal matter of Bangladesh”.

Reportedly over 100 people have died in deadly clashes between police and demonstrators demanding a change to job quotas in Bangladesh. Students, frustrated by shortages of good jobs in the country, have been demanding the withdrawal of the 30 per cent reservation in government jobs for relatives of the freedom fighters who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday scaled back the quota on government jobs, directing that 93 per cent of jobs will be open to candidates on merit.

“Hundreds of students and others are returning to West Bengal/India from the trouble-torn Bangladesh. I have asked our State administration to render all help and assistance to the returnees,” the West Bengal Chief Minister posted on X.

“For instance, around 300 students arrived at Hilli border today (Sunday) and most of them left for their respective destinations safely: 35 of them, however, needed help and we provided them with basic amenities and facilitation assistance,” she informed.

