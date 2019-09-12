National

Bengaluru Airport announces map contest

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Three best maps to be printed as takeaways for passengers

Bengaluru International Airport Limited  (BIAL) has invited artists, architects to map our city to participate in a map design contest.

Three best designed maps, with artist credit, will be printed and made available as takeaways for passengers.

The map must be fit to scale, follow city boundaries and highlight key landmarks/ locations. The design must be unique, original and must not be in circulation, exhibited or created for other purposes.

Applicants can submit their design in soft copy along with a concept note about the inspiration behind the illustration. Last date for submission is October 15, 2019.

The top three winners will not just win prizes, and to showcase their talent to millions of people each day.  Interested participants can send in their entry to [email protected]

 

