Bengaluru Airport links to 14 international destinations

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

13 airlines to operate flights under Air Bubble, Vande Bharat Mission

International Repatriation flights as well as the Indian Government’s Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes have enabled Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reconnect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations. Under the aegis of these arrangements, 13 airlines will operate on these sectors from BLR Airport.

The destinations connected directly from BLR Airport include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir & Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, Indigo, GoAir, Air India Express & Vistara), Doha (Indigo & Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Kuwait (Air India & Indigo), Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express & Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India & British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (Indigo) and Singapore (Air India Express). BLR Airport will connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India).

Passengers can get updated information on arrival and departure protocols on: https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/faqs-at-blr.html.

