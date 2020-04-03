Bengaluru Customs Zone deploys additional staff to clear backlog

The Bengaluru Customs Zone – Air Cargo Complex, Courier Centre and Inland Container Depot of Bengaluru as well as at Sea-port and Air Cargo Complex of Mangaluru deployed additional officers and staff to clear all backlogs.

In a release, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone said officers and staff cleared backlogs beyond office hours and on holidays. Although there has been a lock-down and other restrictions in the public transport sector, the import and export clearances as well as its related movement of goods are not hindered as these being a part of the essential services. Therefore, all the related agencies like customs brokers, transporters of such cargo are carrying on the relevant activities.

On the orders of the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Civil Aviation provides for the full or partial waiver of the demurrage/detention charges for certain period on account of the Covid-19 crisis, said the release.

It further said similarly, the late fee for the delayed filing of Bill of Entry in respect of the cargo covered by the IGM filed on or after March 20 is ordered to be waived. But these waivers should not result in delay in clearances of the cargo, to avoid congestion at port/airport. In order to ensure prompt clearances, the officers of Customs are deployed on 24×7 basis as mentioned above.

Requesting exporters, Chief Commissioner of Customs office said “All the concerned are requested to pursue early clearances of their cargo/parcels to ensure that there is no congestion at the Air Cargo Complex/ Courier Centre/ ICD/ Seaport etc., as the imports/exports have started gradually improving and it is expected that there would be a sudden spurt in imports/exports in the near future consequent to the normalcy of the situation.”

To handle and co-ordinate the customs clearances amidst the nCovid-19 crisis, Anirudha S Kulkarni, Joint Commissioner ofCustoms (email: anirudha.kulkarni@nic.in ; Mob: 9742133039) has been nominated as the nodal officer.

All stakeholder having any issues can contact or through mail giving details of the import consignment with the Bill of Entry Number and date etc. to seek assistance or clarification. The other members of the trade and any stakeholder may also contact 080-22863075 or mail to: ccu-cusblr@nic.in for any assistance or clarification.