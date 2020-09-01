Bengaluru international airport sees 1.4 m domestic passengers with 15,658 Air Traffic Movements in 100 days

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), in the 100 days since resumption of scheduled domestic air travel in India, has welcomed 1.4 million domestic passengers with 15,658 Air Traffic Movements.

BLR Airport, since the resumption of domestic operations from May 25, said as compared to July 2020, there was 39 per cent growth in ATMs and over 47 per cent growth in passenger traffic in August 2020, indicating a positive trend with successive measures to unlock India’s economy.

With the relaxation of State regulations and addition of capacity by airlines, the numbers are expected to increase in the coming days and months.

Top Destination

Since the resumption of domestic operations, BLR Airport has reconnected with 49 of 58 domestic city pairs, achieving 84 per cent of the pre-Covid network. Kolkata emerged as the top destination with 13 per cent of domestic passengers to and from BLR Airport, while Delhi 11 per cent and Patna 6 per cent were second and third, respectively.

Passenger movement was highest towards the eastern/ north-eastern regions of India at 33.7 per cent, followed closely by South India at 30.9 per cent.

Contactless F&B, Retail

The airport has implemented safety measures for F&B and Retail which include pre-ordering of food to minimise waiting time, seamless takeaway or at-location delivery, contactless payments and ensuring training of hygiene standards for all staff.

All F&B outlets have contactless options (FSTR by BLR, kiosks, QR code) to help travelers avoid human contact at outlets and eliminate queues by pre-ordering through their smartphones. During the last 100 days, passengers have begun to get used to contactless F&B and retail options.

All airport taxis and app-based taxis are sanitised before every trip from the airport to ensure the health of passengers. Contactless payment options are available for Airport Taxi services, as well.