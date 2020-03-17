Bengaluru Police calls for cooperation to tackle coronavirus crisis

As confirmed Coronavirus or Covid-19 cases touch 10 in Karnataka, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner calls for family, neighborhood and community to show leadership in overcoming the crisis.

In a tweet early this morning, Bengaluru Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao in his personal handle (@deepolice12) tweeted “Friends, we boast how we browbeat government advisories on Restrictions and seek Preferences. Unless we as family, neighborhood and community show leadership, we can’t over come a crisis, it’s very hard but necessary. Urge all to make it People’s movement to restrict ourselves.”

Reacting to Police Commissioner’s tweet, he was encouraged and joined by few citizens giving him ideas such as: “Completely agreed Sir. People are still behaving like monkeys swinging on trees, no understanding of prevention, caution & social distancing. Most pubs in Kalyan Nagar are still functioning normally. Should be total clampdown in areas people gather,” said Sharmila Ravinder.

While a concerned person SriKrishna told the Commissioner “Sir, pls review signal times as people may stand at signals for 30s to 120s.”

Rajesh H acharya opined “I envy the Chinese on this aspect. Once there is an instruction from top, everyone falls in line, most of them willingly and others reluctantly as they know the consequences. Indian Police always at the receiving end, either ways..”

N V Krishna Kumar tweeted “Ban international travel than asking 125 Cr people not to get out of their homes!! Isn't it much easier???”

While a concerned citizen asked “Are local SHOs and jurisdictional officers below the rank of DCP empowered to shut down establishments violating notifications for COVID 19?”

For which the Commissioner replied “Police has to carry out government directives.”

Earlier in the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu too tweeted “We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. A 20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (Kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital.”