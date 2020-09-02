Bengaluru police simplifies endorsement for stolen vehicles to ease insurance claims

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
Bengaluru City Police has reduced the number of days required to give stolen vehicles police endorsement to the complainant.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said: “All divisional officers in @BlrCityPolice Police limits have been instructed to detect stolen vehicles at the earliest. If the vehicle is not detected within 60 days, an endorsement to the complainant must be issued within 75 days to facilitate the owners to claim insurance.”
He further instructed: “The complainant can approach the Deputy Commissioner of Police/Additional Commissioner of Police/Commissioner of Police, if the acknowledgement is not received in 75 days.”
Welcoming the move, Kamala Kanta Swain, a city resident, tweeted: “But for the lost vehicle and seized vehicle all details should be updated online. Then it will be easy and one step advantage to our system.”
Another resident, Vinod Kumar G, tweeted: “Feels good to hear this... But why not laptops and mobiles... (Stolen directly from home in the morning around 9-10)....”
Michael Joseph questioned “What about vehicles sold on OLX sir? Can v send the number to your department before buying them? Kindly reply. Thank you.”
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police - Crime, Bengaluru City Police, tweeted: “City Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing raided an illegal massage and spa centre at Sadashivnagar.. 5 women have been rescued and 2 arrested.. further investigation on..”
In another case “CCB team led by PI Puneet arrested main accused who was absconding since 9 months..involved in ₹50 cr misappropriation and cheating of Govt Fund in APMC dept. 15 others including Bank officials were also arrested.. further investigation on..,” tweeted Patil.
