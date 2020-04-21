Bengaluru reports nil new case for 3 consecutive days

For the third consecutive day in Bengaluru, amidst chaos of lockdown relaxation and violence in parts of the city, no new cases of coronavirus infections have been reported.

But the city has the highest number of infected cases in the State at 89, with 48 persons discharged and 37 patients in designated isolation hospital. The city so far has reported four deaths.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, briefing reporters, said while new cases have not been reported in Bengaluru city, “We cannot say it is under control. But let’s hope and wish it continues to be like this.”

Across the State 10 new cases were confirmed and a death was reported in Kalaburgi. Now the total number of cases in the State is 418, it includes 17 dead and 129 discharged after treatment. Out of the 272 cases, 267 cases including one pregnant woman are in hospital and five are in ICU.

The new cases reported today are from – Kalaburgi and Vijayapura three cases, Mysuru two cases and Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada one case each.

Plasma therapy

Vishal Rao of HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology Speciality Centre has been given permission by Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services to conduct phase I/II clinical trail to evaluate safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 severe SARS-Cov-2 disease.

“The state government has given Rao the permission to source antibody from Victoria Hospital (a dedicated Covid-19 facility) and an ethics committee is from HCG’s central committee,” said Suresh Kumar.