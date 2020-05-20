National

Bengaluru Tech Summit postponed to Nov 18-20

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 20, 2020 Published on May 20, 2020

Karnataka’s prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) has been postponed to November 18-20 in view of the prevailing conditions.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CS Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for IT/BT.

Originally, the BTS was scheduled for September 21-23 this year. However, owing to anticipated inability of international delegates to attend the summit in view of Covid-19, BTS has been postponed.

According to Narayan, this year, BTS, will be special from several perspectives. The focus will be on leveraging technology to tackle challenges brought to the fore by the pandemic. There will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists. The government has already planned social distancing protocols to be followed at BTS.

EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, P Pradeep, Secretary to the Deputy CM, Meena Nagaraj, Director, IT, and others were part of the meeting.

