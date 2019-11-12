Bengaluru Tech Summit to celebrate innovation

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 (BTS), a three-day premier IT event of Karnataka government which kicks off on November 18 will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), impact of Blockchain and IoT, cyber security, space and drone revolutions, electric vehicles, 5G, genomics, trends in agriculture, smart therapeutics, biotherapeutics and smart immunologics in cancer care.

Addressing reporters CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and S&T said, “One of the new additions this year is the robotics competition – R2- RoboRecharge Robotic Premier League. Students from all over the State will be a part of the biggest robotics championship to be held in India.”

“BTS not only provides a platform for these students to share knowledge with fellow students but it also will be a fun learning experience for them under the skilled guidance of renowned academicians and industry experts,” he added.

“This year we are also introducing a new category of Business Awards, namely ‘Bengaluru Impact Awards’ along with prestigious STPI IT Export awards and Smart Bio Awards. We will have the largest international participation with delegations from 20 countries. We are also expecting some international MoUs to be signed at BTS.”

EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T said, “Our vision is to transform the country’s economy through innovation which is the focus of the summit. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 will have eminent personalities deliberating on thought leadership, innovators presenting pathbreaking ideas while expert speakers will give insights into the latest industry trends and future opportunities.”

“We are expecting participation from across the country. In order to ensure effective IT penetration throughout the State, we are also organising a TCS IT Quiz and a Biotechnology Quiz with focus on innovation. Bengaluru Tech Summit is basically a platform that encourages innovation in disruptive technologies,” he said.

The summit will also feature multi-track conferences, an international exhibition, global innovation alliances, RoboRecharge, workshops, product launches, makers zone and bio-posters. Some of the highlights of the summit would include TCS IT Quiz, BT Quiz, Thought Leaders Conclave, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Bengaluru Impact Awards.

Over 3,000 delegates including 240 from abroad have confirmed their participation; 200 speakers; 200 start-ups and SMEs and 250 exhibitors are taking part at the summit.