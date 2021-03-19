Bengaluru worries Karnataka government as city’s Covid cases cross 1,000 mark

Bengaluru Urban district continues to worry about the Karnataka government as the city clocked over 1000 cases for the first time since December last year. The state has been reporting over 1000 cases for the last four days, with high cases being reported from over ten districts for the last one week.

On Friday, Bengaluru city had reported 1,037 new cases taking the city’s total positive cases to4,15,447 and active patients were at 8,623. The city reported 530 cases on the discharge front, and so far 4,02,280 people have been discharged.

The following are day-wise cases in Bengaluru: March 19 – 1,037, March 18 – 925 cases, March 17 – 786 cases, March 16 – 710 cases and March 15 - 550 cases.

In the state, 1,587 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 9,66,689 and of which 12,067 were active cases. With today’s discharge of about 869 people, , in all 942178 people have been discharged so far. A total of 10 deaths were reported in the state taking the total death toll to 12425.

No curbs on cinema halls

with the rise in covid cases, Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa said there was no proposal to impose 50 per cent seating in cinema halls.

Karnataka Opposition leader in the State assembly, Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, alleged corruption in the state in the name of Covid. “Rapid increase in the #Covid19 cases is the proof for our allegation about the government's mismanagement in containing Covid. @CmofKarnataka, Had your government worked effectively, why is there an increase in cases?”

He further said, “@CmofKarnataka had cited expenditure on Covid19 as the reason for reduced expenditure for development. Had the government worried about the pandemic so much, why is there no control in the pandemic? What does @CmofKarnataka have to say about this?”

Referring to recently presented budget 20201-22, Siddaramaiah said, “@CmofKarnataka, in his budget speech, had informed that Rs 5,372 crore has been spent for #Covid19 management but the details of the spending are still hidden in @BSYBJP's suitcase. Will the government come out clean at least now and clear the doubts of people?”

“There is a vaccine for Covid19 now but where should we get the vaccine for @BJP4Karnataka govt's corruption? I just hope the government will learn lessons from the first wave & effectively manage the second wave to save lives & livelihoods of people.”

