Bengaluru’s IT hub erupts with ‘perform or resign’ message to political class

With a stern ‘perform or resign’ message to elected representatives, the IT hub of Bengaluru comprising of Mahadevapura, Whitefield, Varthur, Bellandur and Hoodi erupted with a dharna on Friday demanding better civic amenities.

Office goers, IT employees, families including school children hit the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — which lies on the eastern and south-eastern part of the city. The protest was brewing ever since the monsoon set-in and now has erupted into a full blown demand for action on ground. This has caught the political class off-guard.

The area generates maximum revenue to the State and the country.

Hundreds of protestors marched through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Bagmane World, eZone, Marathalli Bridge and Prestige Tech park and from Marathalli Bridge to Kunadanahalli Gate protesting against the poor civic amenities.

Citizens holding placards and banners and posters highlighting bad roads, traffic snarls and garbage everywhere. Residents also demanded a separate Municipal body for the area and said ‘Enough of empty promises’.

Aravind Limbavali, MLA representing Mahadevapura tweeted “The last two governments — Congress and the coalition governments — in the last two years discriminated against the development of the Mahadevpura Constituency which is the highest tax paying constituency.”

On seeing the mass protest organised by various citizen groups and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in and around Mahadevepura, Limbavali immediately listed his achievements and pending works in the constituency. He said, “Won’t care about the protest, will address if the issues are genuine.” “That is their view. If they want to do politics let them do. If there is anything positive I will take it”.

Congress party for its part expressing solidarity with protesting residents tweeted “@INCKarnataka sympathies with Mahadevapura residents, staging protest against the city’s crumbling infrastructure. During @siddaramaiah rule Bengaluru infra was special focus with schemes & projects scientifically designed for city. BJP has undone all good works of previous govt.”