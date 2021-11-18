Bengaluru’s start-up sector has attracted $28 bn in venture capital: Karnataka IT secretary

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Bengaluru, which has one of the the world's youngest start-up ecosystems, with 37 per cent of the population in the age group of 15-35 years, has been witness to the launch of over 11,000 start-ups, attracting venture capital inflow worth $28 billion in the recent past, claims Meena Nagaraj, Director, Dept. of Electronics, IT & BT, Karnataka.
Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Govt Funding, Grants and Schemes for Entrepreneurs’ at the ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021’ on Thursday, she highlighted various policy interventions and incentives rolled out by the state government that have helped Bengaluru emerge as one of the best avenues for entrepreneurs. “The city was ranked 23rd this year in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report published by Startup Genome, making it the only city in the country to be in the Top 100”, she said.
Recently, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ranked Karnataka as the top performer in the start-up sector in the country. This is a result of the institutional support and incubation networks, as well as awareness and outreach, she added. Initiatives are also being undertaken towards seed funding and venture fund support, along with certain tax exemptions and grant-in-aid, she noted.
“So far 470 projects have been funded, with 181 prototypes being built and 13 patents filed” through the ELEVATE programme to support early start-ups, she said. Idea validation and mentoring are provided by a dedicated portal. Meena pointed out that the AMRUT start-up initiative and UNNATI to cater to the weaker sections, along with Grand Challenges-Karnataka, add to the list of initiatives by the state.
Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department. of Industries and Commerce, said: “Our (Karnataka’s) financial incentives are the best in India and we have ready-made infrastructure available for setting up industry, with lands available throughout the length and breadth of the State”.
She highlighted the availability of highly-skilled labour, comprising well-connected demand centers that provide world-class social infrastructure for industrial houses. Gunjan said, “Karnataka’s New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 envisions it to become a global leader, creating an ecosystem for inclusive, balanced and sustainable development of the state”
Focusing on the development and promotion of the MSME sector, she said Karnataka gives subsidies based on the value of assets and upon the zones it falls under, and more incentives are given in Tier 1 and II cities, especially in the Kalyana Karnataka region, to foster growth, she added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...