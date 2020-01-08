Karnataka mostly calm; police deny trade unions permission to take out rallies

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
The bandh call given by trade unions had negligible impact in Bengaluru and in other parts of Karnataka, as the police denied them permission to take out rallies.
Life was normal in Bengaluru except for a few protesters assembling before Town Hall, while industrial areas saw thin attendance. There was no impact on public transport, with most buses and trains running per schedule. Schools, colleges and business establishments continued to function.
According to a trade union leader, 12 demands were made, concerning minimum wage and social security, among others. The unions are also against the privatisation of the Railways and corporatisation of 49 defence production units.
Merging 44 labour laws into four codes was also one of the demands of the protesting trade unions. They are demanding an increase in the minimum wage to ₹21,000-24,000 a month.
In Bengaluru, workers affiliated with the AITUC and CITU took out a rally near Freedom Park and raised slogans against the Centre after the police denied them permission to hold a rally near Town Hall.
Bengaluru police had made elaborate arrangements ahead of the strike.
“Requesting Protesters not to inconvenience citizens,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted.
“No organizations permitted processions and all have obliged. We will do everything to keep city peaceful and normal.”
In other parts of the State, there were stray incidents of protest and dharnas. Protesters were seen carrying red trade union flags in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali-Dharwad and Tumakuru.
There were some reports of stone-pelting on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses in Madikeri town in Kodagu district.
Trade at a few Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yards was disrupted for want of labourers. Workers were also protesting in the Peenya and Neelmangla industrial areas.
