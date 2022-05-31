Bharat Dynamics bags ₹2,971-crore defence contract to manufacture air-to-air missile

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of indigenously built beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and the at a cost of ₹2,971 crore.

The ASTRA MK-I air-to-air missile, which was designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is economically viable and technologically superior to many such imported missile systems, said the Defence Ministry.

The missile, which has already undergone successful trials conducted by the IAF, is fully integrated onto the Su-30 MK-I fighter aircraft. Subsequently, it will be integrated with other fighter aircraft in a phased manner, including the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), the ministry said. The Indian Navy will integrate the missile on the MiG 29K fighter aircraft.

The supply of ASTRA MK-I missile to the two forces under the buy (Indian-IDDM) category is a significant step in the direction of atmanirbhar Bharat since the technology to manufacture missile of this class was not available with the domestic manufacturers, said the Defence Ministry.

The DRDO, said the ministry, developed it to meet the IAF requirements for beyond visual range as well as close combat engagement, reducing the dependency on foreign sources. "Air-to-air missile with BVR capability provides stand off ranges to own fighter aircraft which can neutralise the adversary aircraft without exposing itself to adversary air defence measures, thereby gaining and sustaining superiority of the air space," the ministry explained.

The transfer of technology from the DRDO to BDL for production of the missile and all associated systems has been completed. The production at BDL is in progress. This project will create opportunities for several MSMEs in aerospace technology for at least 25 years and will help facilitate to realise self-reliance in air-to-air missiles, the ministry remarked.