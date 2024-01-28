Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning, officials said.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan.

Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.