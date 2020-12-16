Bihar govt says will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to people

The Nitish Kumar government has announced that it has approved a proposal for providing free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar, a promise that the ruling Janata Dal (United) has made during its election campaign, NDTV reported.

The decision was taken during the new government’s first meeting after assuming power and allocating ministries last month.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also decidd to generate 20 lakh private and government jobs, as promised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which joined hands with the JD(U) to counter Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Nitish Kumar-led government still has to clarify how the jobs will be generated.

The Cabinet further cleared several proposals related to women empowerment. The government has decided to grant ₹50,000 to unmarried graduate women. And, those who have finished school will get ₹25,000. The State government has also decided to launch a scheme under which women will be given interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh in order to help them raise their own business.