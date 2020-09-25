Bihar polls in 3 phases from October 28: Election Commission

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Elections for the 243 seats Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases starting from October 28 to November 7, the Election Commission announced on Friday. The second phase of polling will be on November 3. Counting will take place on November 10
Addressing the media to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly and 64 Assembly seats in states and one Parliament seat, Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said that 7 lakh units of hand sanitizer, 6 lakh Personal Protection Equipment and 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves will be available for the electorate in Bihar
Besides, senior citizens who are 80 years and above will be allowed to cast their vote through postal ballot.
Also, candidates will be allowed to file nomination on Line and also deposit the security amount for contesting the polls through the online mode.
The EC has extended polling time by one hour which will see Bihar polls being held from 7 am to 6 pm except for polling in left-wing areas.
Arora said the Model Code of Conduct which lays down dos and don’t for political parties, candidates and polling agents.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...