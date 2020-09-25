Bihar polls in 3 phases from October 28: Election Commission

Elections for the 243 seats Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases starting from October 28 to November 7, the Election Commission announced on Friday. The second phase of polling will be on November 3. Counting will take place on November 10

Addressing the media to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly and 64 Assembly seats in states and one Parliament seat, Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said that 7 lakh units of hand sanitizer, 6 lakh Personal Protection Equipment and 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves will be available for the electorate in Bihar

Besides, senior citizens who are 80 years and above will be allowed to cast their vote through postal ballot.

Also, candidates will be allowed to file nomination on Line and also deposit the security amount for contesting the polls through the online mode.

The EC has extended polling time by one hour which will see Bihar polls being held from 7 am to 6 pm except for polling in left-wing areas.

Arora said the Model Code of Conduct which lays down dos and don’t for political parties, candidates and polling agents.