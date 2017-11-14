Bill Gates to attend agri meet

The Andhra Pradesh government, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Bill Gates and Melinda Foundation, is organising a three-day agricultural summit here from Wednesday. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are participating in the inaugural on Wednesday and Bill Gates and Melinda will attend the valedictory function on Friday. Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh is also scheduled to participate. It is widely anticipated that Bill Gates may make an announcement of the participation of the foundation in some major project related to agriculture in the State.