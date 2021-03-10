Bill passed to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Parliament on Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (special provisions) second (Amendment) Bill 2021 to help regularise certain unauthorised colonies in Delhi by December 2023.

This Bill — which replaced an ordinance issued by the Centre in December 2020 — was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It maybe recalled that the Rajya Sabha had passed this Bill on February 9.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri told the Lok Sabha that the Bill will give protection to unauthorised colonies in Delhi from sealing till December 2023.

There are about 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Puri highlighted that the population of Delhi as per 2011 census stood at 1.6 crore. “ I expect the population of Delhi in 2021 census to be close to two crore, if not higher “, he said.

It maybe recalled that the ordinance had amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (special provisions) Second Act 2011, which was valid till 31 December, 2020. The ordinance had extended the deadline to 31 December, 2023.

The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on 31 March, 2002 and where construction took place till 1 June, 2014.