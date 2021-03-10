Bill passed to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Parliament on Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (special provisions) second (Amendment) Bill 2021 to help regularise certain unauthorised colonies in Delhi by December 2023.
This Bill — which replaced an ordinance issued by the Centre in December 2020 — was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It maybe recalled that the Rajya Sabha had passed this Bill on February 9.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri told the Lok Sabha that the Bill will give protection to unauthorised colonies in Delhi from sealing till December 2023.
There are about 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Puri highlighted that the population of Delhi as per 2011 census stood at 1.6 crore. “ I expect the population of Delhi in 2021 census to be close to two crore, if not higher “, he said.
It maybe recalled that the ordinance had amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (special provisions) Second Act 2011, which was valid till 31 December, 2020. The ordinance had extended the deadline to 31 December, 2023.
The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on 31 March, 2002 and where construction took place till 1 June, 2014.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...