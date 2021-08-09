Bill to empower States to prepare OBC list introduced in Lok Sabha

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Centre on Monday tabled the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that allows the States and Union territories to have their separate lists of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs). According to the proposed amendment, the castes or communities included in such State List or Union List of Backward Classes may differ from the castes or communities included in the Central List of SEBCs.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar introduced the Bill.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Bill will support the backward classes and the Opposition is all for it. “The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it,” he said. However, it was not taken up for discussion on Monday
The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said it is to clarify that the States and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own list of SEBCs and with a view to maintain the federal structure of the country. He said there is a need to amend Article 342A and make consequential amendments in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution.
Kumar told Rajya Sabha recently that the Centre is in consultation with legal experts and the Ministry of Law and examining ways to protect the power of the States in determining the state lists of OBCs.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...