Bill to empower States to prepare OBC list introduced in Lok Sabha

The Centre on Monday tabled the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that allows the States and Union territories to have their separate lists of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs). According to the proposed amendment, the castes or communities included in such State List or Union List of Backward Classes may differ from the castes or communities included in the Central List of SEBCs.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar introduced the Bill.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Bill will support the backward classes and the Opposition is all for it. “The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it,” he said. However, it was not taken up for discussion on Monday

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said it is to clarify that the States and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own list of SEBCs and with a view to maintain the federal structure of the country. He said there is a need to amend Article 342A and make consequential amendments in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution.

Kumar told Rajya Sabha recently that the Centre is in consultation with legal experts and the Ministry of Law and examining ways to protect the power of the States in determining the state lists of OBCs.