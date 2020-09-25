Bill to regularise B-Kharab land in Bengaluru to benefit companies: Revenue Minister Ashok

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Bill to regularise B-Kharab (non-cultivable belonging to the government) lands by bringing in amendments to relevant provisions to the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

This amendment is set to facilitate companies buying the adjoining bit of land to form one contiguous land mass.

Speaking in the Assembly, Revenue Minister R Ashok said the B-Kharab lands can be put to public use, in several cases, they are stuck between private properties, leaving them landlocked. “This Act enables property owners to utilise the land surrounding their premises,” he added.

Quoting problems faced by many companies in Bengaluru, such as IT major Infosys and others, the minister said it would be regularised by making property owners pay twice the guidance value of the land. This Bill pertains to only Bengaluru and areas falling within an 18-km radius.

The move by the government is expected to generate revenues to the State exchequer, while also permanently freeing up pieces of government lands. As per State government estimate, there are 21,000 acres of B-Kharab land in and around Bengaluru.

EV policy

The Karnataka Assembly also passed amendments to the Karnataka Land Revenue Act to offer stamp duty exemption to companies that come to invest for Electric Vehicles (EV) production in the State.

“As per amendments to the Bill, the State government is to waive 100 per cent stamp duty for production of electric vehicles. Stamp duty exemption to EV manufacturing is with an aim to attract investment,” said Ashok.

Former minister Priyank Kharge, speaking on the Bill, suggested the government include, in addition to manufacture of two-wheelers and cars, manufacture of battery and storage facility.

Labour laws

The Assembly passed amendments to the Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020 allowing contract labour system in the State.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said amendments are for a major overhaul of labour laws in the State, including the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, and the Factories Act, 1948.

The Industrial Disputes Act will exempt industries that employ up to 300 workers from the provisions of the Act, raising the limit from the current exemption of those having up to 100 workers. “The overtime limit per quarter will be increased from 75 to 125 hours with the amendments to the Factories Act, 1948,” he added.