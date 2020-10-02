BIMTECH celebrates its 33rd foundation day

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day and 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.

“We are today marking the 33rd year of our journey to success, it has been a tumultuous journey considering our achievements and growth we can look back with satisfaction” said Anupam Varma, Deputy Director, BIMTECH.

At the event organised online, Varma also congratulated the research scholars for the launch of Shodhgyaan where, researchers will get the opportunity to publish articles and research papers.

Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM-Bengaluru, the Chief Guest, spoke on “Innovation and Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

This was followed by the felicitation ceremony of the Basant Kumar Birla Distinguished Scholar Award, 2019 to the awardees.

“During the event the faculty and staff were also felicitated for successfully completing a decade at this institution. Besides this, the Annual Activity Report was released and the institute successfully launched its Centre for Online Studies,” said the statement.

The event ended on a pleasant note with melodious flute performance by a first year student of PGDM 2020-22 at BIMTECH, MD Ayaaz Qureshi.

BIMTECH was established in 1988 under the aegis of Birla Academy of Art and Culture.