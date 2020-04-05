Bipha Ayurveda launches sanitisers

The Kerala based Bipha Drug Laboratories Pvt Ltd, the promoters of premium Ayurveda personal care brand Bipha Ayurveda, has converted its manufacturing facilities to produce hand sanitisers. Bipha has launched hand sanitisers in neem and papaya in 125 ml and 450 ml packaging which are affordably priced at ₹62.50 and ₹225. The product contains 70 per cent alcohol and are enriched with natural extracts of herbs for enhanced nourishment and improved action against germs.

The company has also initiated steps to ensure delivery of sanitisers to all districts with a fleet of vehicles, owing to the current disruption in logistics, a press release said.

The company is known for its premium ayurveda products and runs a chain of boutiques at leading airports in the country.