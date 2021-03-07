Bird spikes, digital CCTV cameras to be part of DMRC’s renovation work

Replacing analog CCTV cameras with digital version for enhanced clarity, and installing bird spikes to prevent tripping of overhead electrical wires and equipment due to bird menace are some of the maintenance steps taken by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its red line network, the oldest stretch of the metro.

The Red Line was the first Delhi Metro line which became operational in 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 km long Shahdara to Tis Hazari section comprising 6 stations.

The maintenance which started in July-2019, has been accomplished in a record time despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, leading to even temporary halt of all the activities in 2020, said DMRC in a release.

Similar exercise(s) will also be carried out on other lines in a gradual manner to keep the system and its services as a world class urban mass transport facility.

The renovation is complete at 12 out of 21 stations on the red line network, it said. The work at remaining stations will also be completed by May 2021.

Listing the maintenance works, DMRC stated it has provided insulation sleeve on catenary wire in station area and also installation of bird spikes at various critical points to prevent over head equipment tripping due to bird menace.

Replacement of exterior façade with easy to maintain material, LED lighting, painting the interiors and exteriors were some of the other steps taken by DMRC.