Bird spikes, digital CCTV cameras to be part of DMRC’s renovation work

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Replacing analog CCTV cameras with digital version for enhanced clarity, and installing bird spikes to prevent tripping of overhead electrical wires and equipment due to bird menace are some of the maintenance steps taken by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its red line network, the oldest stretch of the metro.
The Red Line was the first Delhi Metro line which became operational in 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 km long Shahdara to Tis Hazari section comprising 6 stations.
The maintenance which started in July-2019, has been accomplished in a record time despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, leading to even temporary halt of all the activities in 2020, said DMRC in a release.
Similar exercise(s) will also be carried out on other lines in a gradual manner to keep the system and its services as a world class urban mass transport facility.
The renovation is complete at 12 out of 21 stations on the red line network, it said. The work at remaining stations will also be completed by May 2021.
Listing the maintenance works, DMRC stated it has provided insulation sleeve on catenary wire in station area and also installation of bird spikes at various critical points to prevent over head equipment tripping due to bird menace.
Replacement of exterior façade with easy to maintain material, LED lighting, painting the interiors and exteriors were some of the other steps taken by DMRC.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...