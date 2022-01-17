Birju Maharaj was inspiration across globe, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, saying his demise is a huge loss to the word of performing arts.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

"The world-renowned Kathak exponent with his unique style was an institution and an inspiration across the globe. His death is a huge loss to the world of performing arts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," the vice president said.

