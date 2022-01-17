Birju Maharaj was inspiration across globe, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, saying his demise is a huge loss to the word of performing arts.
Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.
"The world-renowned Kathak exponent with his unique style was an institution and an inspiration across the globe. His death is a huge loss to the world of performing arts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," the vice president said.
Also read: Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dead
Published on
January 17, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.