BIS seizes pressure cookers and helmets being sold without ISI mark: Ministry

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seized 1,032 pressure cookers and 936 helmets after finding them in violation of the Quality Control order and sale of these products without the ISI mark.

Nearly 963 pressure cookers were seized from Raja Ratan Industries, while about 69 pressure cookers were seized from entities including Sohil Impex, Tekshiv Systems and Hardtrac Computer Services Pvt Ltd. About 747 helmets were seized from HUF Enterprises and Fame Enterprises, while 189 helmets were seized from Ryder Auto Accessories , Adeshwars Ryders Arena and Project Revolt LLP, it added.

This comes after the Central Consumer Protection Authority had last year issued Safety Notices cautioning companies not to sell household goods in violation of the compulsory standards and without a valid ISI mark. Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, goods which violate compulsory standards are liable to be held ‘defective’.

“CCPA has decided to take up cases involving sale or offering for sale goods which violate compulsory standards as matter of preventing unfair trade practice and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class. Therefore, any person found selling the household items without conforming to compulsory standards and holding valid license as prescribed by BIS shall be liable for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices and face action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the Ministry’s statement.

Earlier, CCPA had also taken suo-motu action against e-commerce entities and sellers who were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards online and 15 notices have already been issued in this regard.

In addition, Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016 prohibits any person to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any such goods or article in violation to the direction of compulsory use of Standard Mark published by the Central Government.