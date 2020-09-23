BITS Pilani placements buck Covid slowdown

Amid Covid pandemic lockdown and disruption, BITS Pilani Indian campuses, closed the final placement figures at 88.19 per cent where 2,120 students got placed, reflecting a mere drop of 3.37 per cent compared to last year where 2,194 students got placed.

The achievement comes at a time when industries see mass layoffs and offer revokes. BITS was among the least affected institutions, with a mere 1.9 per cent of students (42 out of 2,120 selects) being affected, some of whom have already been re-employed at other organisations, according to G Balasubramanian, Chief Placement officer, India & Dubai, BITS Pilani.

AY 2019-20 began with a bang with elite recruiters in the IT space like Microsoft, Amazon, DE Shaw, App Dynamics, Uber, Cisco, Samsung R&D, and Goldman Sachs giving pre-placement offers to their summer interns. During campus placement, top brands like HUL, Micron, CDM Smith, F5 Networks, Wells Fargo and OnePlus were some of the prominent names who visited BITS Pilani campuses for the first time.

Similarly, in the electronics and semiconductor segment, Qualcomm, Intel, Western Digital, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, and NXP Semiconductors gave offers across BITS Pilani Indian campuses.

During this phase, BITS Pilani attracted many top industry players in the core segment. ISRO was followed by General Electric, Whirlpool, Exxon Mobil, Cairn, Visteon, Arup, Tata Motors and Tata Advanced Systems.

Major companies in the IT and Electronics space restructured their compensation to attract top talent and get an early slot for hire. D.E Shaw India offered the highest domestic compensation of around ₹45 lakh. With more than 320 students receiving CTCs above ₹25 lakh, AY 2019-20 saw good growth of 12.5 per cent in the median salary from ₹12 lakh in AY 2018-19 to ₹13.5 lakh in AY 2019-20.

The average salary increased by 13.3 per cent, to ₹15.77 lakh in AY 2019-20 from ₹13.91 lakh last year.

Due to visa restrictions, international placements took a hit, while US-based IT companies preferred to stay away, manufacturing companies such as Daikin and Polybee gave offers for roles in Belgium and Singapore, respectively.

BITS Pilani offcials say the institution looks forward to an aggressive hiring season ahead, with around 125 companies including major brands having already hired from campuses, with 590 students placed since the beginning of the 2020-21 placement season.