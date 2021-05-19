BJP accuses Kejriwal of spreading confusion

The BJP attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks urging the Centre to stop flights from Singapore to curb the spread of a variant of Covid.

The ruling party said the Delhi Chief Minister is using his own “tool kit to spread confusion and anarchy”.

All-round failure

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters here on Wednesday that Kejriwal is trying for political mileage at the cost of the country’s image. He said such remarks are irresponsible and they are made to divert attention from the “all-round failure” of his government in dealing with the pandemic in the city-State.

The party said Kejriwal violated Constitutional propriety by making comments on matters of foreign affairs. “Kejriwal has presented his tool kit of spreading confusion and anarchy and seems to be competing with the Congress in propagating lies and destabilising the country,” said Bhatia.

Kejriwal had said on Tuesday that new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children.

“It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government – 1 Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect; 2 work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” he had tweeted.

Bhatia said Kejriwal believes in PPP model of publicity, cheap politics and panic. “The Delhi government believes in making so much hue and cry as to ensure that nobody questions it on its all-round failure in dealing with the pandemic in the city,” said Bhatia.

Sisodia backs CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, defended Kejriwal and said the BJP is indulging in “cheap politics” over the issue. “The statements and reactions of the BJP and Centre show that they are concerned about their image in Singapore and not about the children in India,” said Sisodia.