BJP alleges ‘omission of information’ in Mamata’s nomination filing

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee’s nomination at Nandigram has stirred up a row.
The Bengal unit of the BJP has written to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking cancellation of her nomination “for non disclosure of information” in her election affidavit.
The omission, BJP alleges, is “intentional and deliberate” and is a violation of Supreme Court orders.
According to the letter by the BJP, there are several criminal cases against Banerjee that she has not disclosed in her affidavit.
The letter lists out six criminal cases - five of which are in Assam and one with the CBI in Kolkata - that Banerjee has not mentioned.
“You are requested to forthwith cancel the nomination of Mamata Banerjee as intentional and deliberate non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against her and filing of false affidavit is a grave and substantial defect and offence which deserves to be taken with the utmost seriousness ...” the letter says.
Meanwhile, a Trinamool spokesman said, the party will respond once it receives a notice from the Election Commission. “Mamata Banerjee is a national leader and it is not possible to keep track of cases being filed here and there. However, if the Election Commission seeks an explanation, we will respond accordingly,” the spokesperson added.
