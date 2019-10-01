BJP announces names of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

The central election committee of the BJP issued the first list of 125 candidates today afternoon for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and the Parliamentary by-elections.

It was widely anticipated that the BJP and Shiv Sena would jointly announce the list in Mumbai.

But BJP has gone ahead with its first list.

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats, out of which the BJP is currently holding 122 seats and Shiv Sena has 63.

Among big guns who have been named in the list is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, who would be fighting from Nagpur South West. Fadnavis has won the 2009 and 2015 State Assembly elections from the same constituency.

The party has also given the ticket to BJP State President, Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud near Pune city. Patil is the chief troubleshooter for the party in Maharashtra and a strong contender for the top position if ever Fadnavis is elevated to a higher position.

Former Mumbai BJP city president, Ashish Shelar would be contesting from Bandra West.

For the Satara parliamentary bye-election the party has nominated Udayanraje Bhosle, who resigned from the same seat after quitting Nationalist Congress Party and joined the BJP.