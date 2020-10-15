National

BJP, biggest beneficiary of corporate donations

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

Corporates and business houses donated at least ₹876 crore to various national political parties in 2018-19 and the BJP was the biggest recipient of such funds, followed by the Congress, a study conducted by poll rights group ADR showed on Thursday. While the BJP got ₹698 crore, the Congress got ₹122.5 crore, ADR said.

BJP
