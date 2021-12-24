BJP blames Congress for stalling Winter Session

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The ruling BJP maintained on Friday that the Opposition did not allow Parliament to function and the ruckus impacted the productivity of the Winter Session.
Talking to reporters here on Friday, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP and spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Opposition has all rights to protest, but disrupting the proceedings is not appropriate for a responsible Opposition. “It was clear from the Congress’s stand within the House that it did not want a smooth functioning of the House,” Trivedi said.
BJP’s charge comes close on the heels of the Congress blaming the ruling party for the stalemate in the House. The House was stalled by the Opposition protests over the suspension of 12 of their MPs on the first day of the session.
Puri, also the BJP in-charge of Punjab, said the Centre is carefully watching the developments in the State where one person died after a blast in Ludhiana. He said the Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju has visited the location and the facts will be available very soon.
Trivedi evaded questions on the cases registered against certain people for communal speeches in Haridwar and said that the BJP did not have any role in the function where communal speeches were made.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...