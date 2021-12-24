National

BJP blames Congress for stalling Winter Session

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2021

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressing a press conference in New Delhi, on Friday   -  PTI

The ruling BJP maintained on Friday that the Opposition did not allow Parliament to function and the ruckus impacted the productivity of the Winter Session.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP and spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Opposition has all rights to protest, but disrupting the proceedings is not appropriate for a responsible Opposition. “It was clear from the Congress’s stand within the House that it did not want a smooth functioning of the House,” Trivedi said.

BJP’s charge comes close on the heels of the Congress blaming the ruling party for the stalemate in the House. The House was stalled by the Opposition protests over the suspension of 12 of their MPs on the first day of the session.

Ludhiana blast

Puri, also the BJP in-charge of Punjab, said the Centre is carefully watching the developments in the State where one person died after a blast in Ludhiana. He said the Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju has visited the location and the facts will be available very soon.

Trivedi evaded questions on the cases registered against certain people for communal speeches in Haridwar and said that the BJP did not have any role in the function where communal speeches were made.

Published on December 24, 2021

