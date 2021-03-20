BJP is the biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the “biggest extortionist” in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the State.
Banerjee, speaking at an election rally in Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls. “BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option,” she asserted.
“A party that creates riots to kill people should never be allowed to rule Bengal. Even women in the BJP are not safe,” the TMC boss alleged.
Banerjee said the BJP cannot fight elections in a democratic manner and it “thrives by giving threats”.
The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly polls will get underway on March 27.
The chief minister, bound to a wheelchair after suffering injures during campaigning earlier in the month, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of embarking on a “selling spree”.
"The PM has sold everything. He has devastated the Indian economy. The government is already privatising the railways, coal sector, BSNL, the insurance space and banks. Someday, the Haldia dock might get sold, too," she said.
Banerjee exhorted TMC supporters to guard the EVMs after the voting process is over in each phase. “The EVMs should be tested 30 times before the start of the polls to ensure there is no foul play. But, If any machine develops faults, please remain calm until it is repaired,” she said.
Banerjee also said her government will construct a bridge between Haldia and Nandigram to boost connectivity.
"A centre for development of fish will be set up at Haldia. A deep-sea port at Tajpur is also being built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, which will generate 25,000 jobs," the TMC supremo said.
The chief minister said financial assistance to farmers of the state will be raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per year and free ration delivered at their doorsteps.
