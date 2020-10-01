BJP leader Narayan Rane tests positive for Covid-19

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Narayan Rane, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In a Marathi tweet on his official Twitter handle, Rane said he had tested positive for corona, but was in good health and would be in isolation for a few days in accordance with the doctor's advice.

Rane said that people who had come into contact with him in the last few days should take care of their health.

Several MLAs and Ministers from Maharashtra have been infected with Covid, but most have recovered.

In early September, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Nana Patole, tested positive before the monsoon session of the State Legislature, which was just held on September 7 and September 8 due to the ongoing pandemic.

One of the high-profile Ministers to contract the virus was Ashok Chavan. In May, Chavan, a former Chief Minister and current Maharashtra PWD Minister, tested positive, but was later discharged from a hospital in Mumbai.