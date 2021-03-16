BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha; to fight Bengal polls

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Dasgupta will make his electoral foray in the West Bengal Assembly polls. He has been named as a candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency.

“I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dasgupta was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, in 2016, and was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Literature and Education.

