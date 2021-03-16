National

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha; to fight Bengal polls

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 16, 2021

Swapan Dasgupta   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Named as candidate for Tarakeshwar constituency

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Dasgupta will make his electoral foray in the West Bengal Assembly polls. He has been named as a candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency.

BJP alleges ‘omission of information’ in Mamata’s nomination filing

“I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dasgupta was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, in 2016, and was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Literature and Education.

Bengal polls: BJP names candidates for third, fourth phases

Published on March 16, 2021
