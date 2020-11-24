BJP misleading people, says KTR

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K T Rama Rao has flayed the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP for “spreading wrong information.”
“From State leaders to central ministers, everyone is spreading hatred. The BJP today is hiding their inefficiency behind their lies,” he alleged.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he refuted the allegations made by senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.
He asserted that his party was never in any tie-up with the MIM party.
The Union Minister released a ‘chargesheet’ against the TRS government on Sunday, alleging that the TRS government was in pact with the MIM.
Javadekar was in the city to campaign for the party’s candidates in the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The polling will be held on December 1.
“The youth of Hyderabad should file chargesheets on BJP for cancelling the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project to Hyderabad. Migrant workers should file chargesheets on BJP for charging money for their rail travel and food expenses during the lockdown,” he said.
The TRS leader posed 50 questions to the BJP and challenged them to give him answers.
Some of the questions included: “Aren’t you selling the PSUs, which generate thousands of crores of income, as cheap as chips?;
Aren't you privatising the world’s fourth-largest railway network?; and, haven't you collected railway ticket charges from the helpless migrant workers during the lockdown?”
