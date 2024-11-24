With all eyes on New Delhi, BJP leaders and MLAs in Maharashtra are anxious about the party high command’s decision, given their past experience. In 2022, when Eknath Shinde broke away from Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP, many state BJP leaders assumed Devendra Fadnavis would become the chief minister, as the BJP had 105 seats and Shinde’s faction held about 40. However, the central leadership chose Shinde as chief minister, with an initially reluctant Fadnavis taking on the role of deputy.

“This time, we hope Fadnavis will be made chief minister, as he led the party in the elections, and BJP can form the government on its own,” said an RSS ideologue on condition of anonymity. The leader added that while the RSS backs Fadnavis for the top post, it will not directly urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah to make the decision.

Shinde’s Supporters Push for Continuity

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLAs held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss their strategy and finalize their legislative leader. Shinde loyalist MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stated that all Shiv Sena MLAs want Shinde to continue as chief minister.

According to them, Shinde was the face of the Mahayuti alliance, and his welfare scheme Ladki Bahin proved to be a game-changer, boosting his popularity across the state. Shinde’s supporters argue that retaining him as CM would benefit the alliance in the upcoming municipal elections.

NCP’s Take

Sources within the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) indicate a preference for Fadnavis as chief minister, believing it would help maintain the alliance’s stability and ensure strong performance in the state. Senior NCP leader and MLA Chhagan Bhujbal also stated that the party has no objection to Fadnavis being considered for the top post.

