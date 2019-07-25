BJP patronises cult of violence: Sitaram Yechury

Accusing the BJP of promoting a ‘cult of violence’, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed the ruling party leaders for dismissing the concerns expressed by 49 celebrities in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over mob violence and incidents of lynching.

“On being shown the truth of our reality today, all that the government does is to try and deny it. This is because forces patronised by the ruling party themselves, patronise the promotion of such a cult of violence,” Yechury tweeted.

But Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the concerns and said the award wapsi gang (gang that returned awards) has become active again to destabilise the Modi government.