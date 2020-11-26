GHMC poll: BJP promises one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free bus, metro ride for women

The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to construct one lakh houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, offer a free ride for women in city buses and metro rail, and ₹25,000 for flood-hit families along with a host of other benefits ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, slated for December 1.

Releasing the manifesto in the presence of senior BJP leaders today, Devendra Phadnavis, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said that BJP will create a ₹10,000 crore fund for rejuvenation of Musi river and transform it like Sabarmati riverfront and Namame Gange.

Contending that TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM have distributed the Old City and the new city among themselves as their respective areas of operation and made the GHMC a joint property, he said, “It is no longer a civic body it should be that focuses on the welfare of city population.”

Fadnavis said they plan to give ₹25,000 for each family affected by the floods in the city and that the amount would be transferred directly to their accounts under the DBT schemes just like other fund transfers through this mechanism.

The BJP leader said that the manifesto has been prepared by Vivek Venkatswamy after getting inputs from people and seeking their concerns about the city infrastructure. “As a part of the BJP efforts to support women, we will offer them a free ride on city buses and Hyderabad metro rail. The funds required for this will be subsidised by the government,” he said.

While several other promises and assurances were made in the BJP manifesto, Fadnavis highlighted that GHMC will ensure quality water supply which will be free to residential properties but charge for commercial properties.

Referring to the Land Regularisation Scheme, where more than three lakh people have applied, he said that BJP will do away with this scheme, which is causing hardship to people.