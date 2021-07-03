BJP rejects Congress call for JPC probe into Rafale deal

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Congress reiterated the demand for constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe Rafale scam over a report in French media that French Public Prosecution Services (PNF) has ordered an investigation into the matter for “corruption”, “influence peddling”, “money laundering” and “favouritism” on the complaint of a french anti-corruption NGO, Sherpa.
The BJP denied all the charges and said the Congress is allowing itself to be used as a pawn of rival companies. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here on Saturday that the PNF investigation will cover questions surrounding the actions of former French President François Hollande and current French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Firstly, Reliance owned 51 per cent and Dassault 49 per cent in the joint venture, that is, the company DRAL. Secondly, Reliance and Dassault agreed to a maximum investment of €169 million . Dassault, with 49 per cent of stake in DRAL, pledged to provide €159 Million i.e. 94 per cent of the total maximum investment. Reliance with 51 per cent stake in DRAL was to bring only €10 million,” Surjewala said.
Also read: France orders ‘highly sensitive’ judicial probe into Rafale deal with India: Report
He said the facts now clearly call for a thorough JPC probe in Rafale scam. “Will the Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer to the Nation,” he asked. He said the Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi's stand on the matter has been vindicated. “Corruption in the Rafale deal has come out clearly now,” he added.
BJP spokesman Sambit Patra refuted the allegation and said the development is based on an NGO’s complaint and should not be seen as a corruption. “The way Rahul Gandhi is behaving, it will not be an exaggeration to say that he is being used as a pawn by competing companies. He has been lying right from the beginning on the issue. Probably, he is acting as an agent or some member of Gandhi family has been for competing company,” Patra said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...