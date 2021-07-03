BJP rejects Congress call for JPC probe into Rafale deal

The Congress reiterated the demand for constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe Rafale scam over a report in French media that French Public Prosecution Services (PNF) has ordered an investigation into the matter for “corruption”, “influence peddling”, “money laundering” and “favouritism” on the complaint of a french anti-corruption NGO, Sherpa.

The BJP denied all the charges and said the Congress is allowing itself to be used as a pawn of rival companies. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here on Saturday that the PNF investigation will cover questions surrounding the actions of former French President François Hollande and current French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal

“Firstly, Reliance owned 51 per cent and Dassault 49 per cent in the joint venture, that is, the company DRAL. Secondly, Reliance and Dassault agreed to a maximum investment of €169 million . Dassault, with 49 per cent of stake in DRAL, pledged to provide €159 Million i.e. 94 per cent of the total maximum investment. Reliance with 51 per cent stake in DRAL was to bring only €10 million,” Surjewala said.

He said the facts now clearly call for a thorough JPC probe in Rafale scam. “Will the Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer to the Nation,” he asked. He said the Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi's stand on the matter has been vindicated. “Corruption in the Rafale deal has come out clearly now,” he added.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra refuted the allegation and said the development is based on an NGO’s complaint and should not be seen as a corruption. “The way Rahul Gandhi is behaving, it will not be an exaggeration to say that he is being used as a pawn by competing companies. He has been lying right from the beginning on the issue. Probably, he is acting as an agent or some member of Gandhi family has been for competing company,” Patra said.