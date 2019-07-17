BJP requests Speaker not to put off trust vote

The BJP in Karnataka has requested the Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to put off the trust vote scheduled on Thursday.

The party also suspects that the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition may drag the trust vote by a few days to buy time to win over rebels. In this context, the BJP has also kept a strict vigil on the rebel MLAs to ensure that they do not return to their party fold.

Also, the BJP is keeping a close watch on its MLAs to prevent poaching by the ruling coalition. The party has also advised its members not to get provoked during Thursday’s session as they may have to face disciplinary action, missing out on the trust vote.

Yeddyurappa hails verdict

Earlier in the day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict as a victory of the Constitution and democracy. “It is a moral victory for the rebel MLAs. It is an interim order, and in future the Supreme Court will ponder over the powers of the Speaker. It will set a new trend in parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Yeddyurappa further claimed that the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had lost his mandate as the coalition government does not enjoy majority; and must resign on Thursday.

BJP’s national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao claimed the BJP government is expected to take charge in Karnataka next week. “We will not shy away from our responsibility,” he added.