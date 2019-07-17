BJP requests Speaker not to put off trust vote

Amazon’s Prime Video app still missing from many smart TVs
The Android app does not have the screen cast feature either
The BJP in Karnataka has requested the Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to put off the trust vote scheduled on Thursday.
The party also suspects that the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition may drag the trust vote by a few days to buy time to win over rebels. In this context, the BJP has also kept a strict vigil on the rebel MLAs to ensure that they do not return to their party fold.
Also, the BJP is keeping a close watch on its MLAs to prevent poaching by the ruling coalition. The party has also advised its members not to get provoked during Thursday’s session as they may have to face disciplinary action, missing out on the trust vote.
Earlier in the day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict as a victory of the Constitution and democracy. “It is a moral victory for the rebel MLAs. It is an interim order, and in future the Supreme Court will ponder over the powers of the Speaker. It will set a new trend in parliamentary democracy,” he said.
Yeddyurappa further claimed that the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had lost his mandate as the coalition government does not enjoy majority; and must resign on Thursday.
BJP’s national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao claimed the BJP government is expected to take charge in Karnataka next week. “We will not shy away from our responsibility,” he added.
The Android app does not have the screen cast feature either
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...