BJP submits to Governor list of 100 lapses by Maharashtra govt

A delegation of senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra led by former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis submitted a memorandum listing 100 lapses of the Thackeray government to the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday.

Along with Fadnavis, State BJP President, Chandrakant Patil, Former Cabinet Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and other leaders were in the delegation which requested Koshyari to send a report to the President Ram Nath Kovind on the current situation in Maharashtra.

The State is in a major political turmoil after last week’s letter by senior IPS officer Parambir Singh to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Singh till recently the Mumbai Police Commissioner had alleged in the letter that State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh was indulging in corruption and had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector, Sachin Waze to collect donations of ₹100 crore every month.

Mungantiwar told media persons the unstable political situation in Maharashtra, wrong order given to the State administration, unconstitutional actions of the State government and using the State Police for extortion have been mentioned in the memorandum. Altogether 100 serious issues have been raised in the memorandum. The party has requested the Governor to seek a report on all these matters.

Fadnavis said that events of the last few days are very unfortunate but the Chief Minister Thackeray has not uttered a word about it. On the other hand, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar held two press conference but has only attempted to cover up the matter. The government is led by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

It is BJP's expectation that if Thackeray is not speaking on the matter then the Governor of Maharashtra must make him speak and seek a report on the matter. Clarity should be sought on the extortion charges, he said.

Yesterday, Fadnavis had claimed he had 6.3 GB data of telephone calls intercepts and confidential report prepared in August 2020 by the then Commissioner of State Intelligence, Rashmi Shukla in which names of several top police officers and politicians figure. He had later handed over the data and the report to the Union Home Secretary.

At the time of going to the press State Cabinet was in a meeting and the decisions are awaited.