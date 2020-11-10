BJP sweeps all 8 seats in crucial Gujarat by-polls

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday swept all the eight assembly constituencies in the Gujarat Assembly by-polls.

The eight seats that had gone to polls on November 3 included Abdasa in Kutch; Limbdi, Gadhada, Dhari and Morbi in Saurashtra; and Dangs, Kaprada and Karjan in South-Central Gujarat. The average voter turnout was recorded at 58 per cent.

By-polls in these seats were necessitated after eight Congress MLAs, who had won in the General Assembly polls in 2017, resigned to join the BJP early this year.

Both the parties made it a battle for prestige, as the BJP appealed to the voters to choose a party that will facilitate better development of the constituency and the Congress campaign had relied heavily on the issues of turncoats and horse-trading.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the voters and the BJP workers on the victory.

“Raising above the geographical and social barriers, all communities have voted for the BJP and proved this to be the last nail in the Congress’ coffin,” Rupani said after party’s victory.

He also stated that this was just a “trailer” of the upcoming local body polls for panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations and the General Assembly polls scheduled for 2022.

Impressive margins

In Dangs, BJP’s Vijay Patel won with a margin of 60,095 votes.

One of the five Congress ‘turncoats’ who were given BJP tickets, Pradhyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa in Kutch defeated Congress candidate Shantilal Senghani by 36,778 votes.

In Morbi, former Congress MLA Brijesh Merja won on the BJP ticket with a margin of 4,649 votes. Former Congress MLA from Dhari, JV Kakadiya defeated Congress candidate Suresh Kotadiya with a margin of 17,209 votes.

In Karjan, Akshay Patel won by 16,425 votes, while at Kaprada Jitu Choudhary won with a handsome margins of 47,066 votes.

Notably, all Congress turncoats won with an increased leads compared to the 2017 Assembly polls.

In Limbdi, BJP candidate Kiritsinh Rana was leading with over 32,000 votes by the evening, while Gadhada BJP candidate Atmaram Parmar was leading with over 22,500 votes.

After the latest elections, the Congress’ tally in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly stands at 65, while that of BJP has increased to 111 seats.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and the NCP have one seat each, while the Bhartiya Tribal Party has two seats. Two seats are facing litigations.