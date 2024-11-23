The BJP-led NDA has again taken the lead from the Congress-led UDF, which was ahead in the earlier rounds in the Palakkad Assembly by-poll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday.

With the counting of votes underway, BJP candidate C Krishnakumar is in the lead with 464 votes in the sixth round of the total 14 rounds of the counting, according to the Election Commission of India.

Krishnakumar has got 24,332 votes and Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil has secured 23,868 votes.

Mamkootathil was in the lead earlier.

The Palakkad bypoll votes are being counted at Victoria College here, where the strong room was opened at 8 am.

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit