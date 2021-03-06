National

BJP to contest in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 06, 2021

AIADMK and BJP finalise seat sharing agreement

The AIADMK has allotted 20 Assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency to the BJP for the Assembly elections and the by-election respectively, a joint statement from the two parties said. Both elections will be held simultaneously on April 6.

After several rounds of talks, the seat sharing deal was signed late on Friday night by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP general secretary and TN in-charge CT Ravi and State BJP president L Murugan.

The AIADMK led alliance has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattalli Makkal Katchi. Hectic parleys are going on to rope in the DMDK to be part of the alliance.

The by-election for the Kanyakumari parliamentary seat was warranted due to the death of MP H Vasanth Kumar in August 2020.

Published on March 06, 2021
