BJP to contest in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The AIADMK has allotted 20 Assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency to the BJP for the Assembly elections and the by-election respectively, a joint statement from the two parties said. Both elections will be held simultaneously on April 6.
After several rounds of talks, the seat sharing deal was signed late on Friday night by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP general secretary and TN in-charge CT Ravi and State BJP president L Murugan.
The AIADMK led alliance has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattalli Makkal Katchi. Hectic parleys are going on to rope in the DMDK to be part of the alliance.
The by-election for the Kanyakumari parliamentary seat was warranted due to the death of MP H Vasanth Kumar in August 2020.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...